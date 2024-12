Radio Ulster presenter Hugo Duncan is to receive an MBE in the New Year Honours List.

The ‘wee man from Strabane’, who hosts a popular afternoon show on the station, is being recognised for his ‘services to entertainment and to the community in Northern Ireland’.

A number of other people from Co Tyrone are to also receive awards.

The following locals will be also be given an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire):

Janice Allen – Principal of Fivemiletown College for services to education in Northern Ireland

Henry Dolan – For services to the economy and to the community in Strabane

Susan Gibson – Vice Principal, Omagh High School for services to education in Northern Ireland

Robert McKelvey – For services to Castlederg Credit Union and to the community in County Tyrone

Gareth Sayers – For services to business and to the economy in County Tyrone

David Thompson – For services to education and to the community in County Tyrone

The following people are to receive a BEM (British Empire Medal);