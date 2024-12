MOURNERS gathered at Saint Patrick’s Church in Dungannon today to celebrate the life of Edmund Hughes who died last week in a road collision.

Mr Hughes – who was known as Ned – was a pedestrian when he was tragically killed as a result of a single-vehicle collision on John Street, Dungannon at around 6.30pm just five days before Christmas.

He was 77-years-old.

Celebrating his Requiem Mass, Very Rev Eamonn McCamley remembered Mr Hughes as a ‘widely known’ man who was ‘loved and respected’ locally.

“We offer our deepest sympathy to Ned’s family and friends,” said Rev McCamley.

“A tragic death is like a power cut – one minute, the light is shining, next, the whole world is turned upside down.

“Nothing can prepare us for that or save us from the devastation.

“Today, we are united in sorrow with the death of Ned.”

Rev McCamley continued, remembering Mr Hughes as a man who worked hard and had many interests.

“After leaving school, he worked as a digger driver, working long and hard hours.”

Rev McCamley further recalled Mr Hughes’ passion for Formula One Racing and described him as an “avid Chelsea supporter.”

“He also took great pride in motorbikes,” recalled Rev McCamley.

“It was a passion that he shared with many friends in which he was widely known, loved and respected locally for.”

Rev McCamley further stated that Mr Hughes’ life revolved around ‘deepest love’ that was his son Brian, daughter-in-law Gemma and his grandchildren.

He concluded, “We pray that Ned has found peace and rest.”

Following Mr Hughes’ passing last week, Mid Ulster councillor, Barry Monteith, described him as a man who was ‘well-known’ throughout the town.

“The death of Ned Hughes caused a lot of shock and sadness within the town when news of his death emerged on Saturday morning,” he said.

“It’s very tragic how deaths such as this seem to carry even more sadness at this time of year and we extend our condolences to his family and friends.”

Following Mr Hughes’ Requiem Mass on Friday, he was cremated in Lakeland’s Crematorium in Co. Cavan.