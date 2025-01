POLICE are currently investigating an incident that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning on the Drumkee Road just outside Dungannon in which a loud explosion was heard at around 4am that is believed to have caused considerable damage to a bus shelter in the area.

Following the incident, there have been no reports of any injuries but police are keen to identify a ‘dark coloured vehicle’ which they believe was in the area at the time.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “If you were travelling in this area around the time of the incident and noticed any suspicious activity we would ask you to contact officers in Dungannon on 101 quoting reference number 438 11/01/25.

“You can also report online using the non-emergency reporting form or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.