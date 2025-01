POLICE are appealing for more information after three shops in the Mid Ulster area were robbed at gunpoint in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Lynch’s SPAR in Clonoe was one of three local shops targeted in the area, with similar attacks reported in Coagh and Ballyronan this morning between 6.50am and shortly after 7am.

It is believed that all three incidents were carried out by two masked men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, who got away with a sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes in a blue Audi A6 which was driven by a third man and believed to have been stolen.

Detective Inspector Handley said, “We believe the vehicle used by the robbers, a blue Audi A6, was stolen early this morning from outside an address in Portadown whilst the vehicle had been left running to warm up. It was subsequently found on fire at Drumcree Community Centre at around 8.40am.

“Thankfully no one was injured during any of these robberies however staff have been left understandably shocked by the ordeal they experienced.”

Following the attack in Clonoe, Linda Dillon MLA issued a statement which read, “Our local shop in Clonoe, Lynch’s has been robbed at gun point this morning.

“I have been at the scene to check on staff and thankfully no one has been hurt.

“Anyone with any information should contact the PSNI immediately.”

Local independent councillor Dan Kerr expressed solidarity to the staff of the shop and described the incident as an ‘unsavoury experience’ and highlighted the charitable work that the shop and its staff have carried out in the community.

“Over the Covid-19 pandemic, they sent trolleys upon trolleys to our foodbank appeal and for that, we at the Coalisland Community Hub and Foodbank are forever grateful.”

Councillor Kerr also called upon those responsible for the robbery to “get off the back of working class communities.”

Councillor Malachy Quinn described the incident as “nothing short of an attack on our community” and said he was ‘absolutely disgusted’ to wake up to the news.

“Everyone knows the massive role Spar plays in our community – not just as a shop but through donations to local charities, sports clubs, and community initiatives.

“The scumbags who carried out these robberies offer nothing to our communities but fear and distress.

“My thoughts are with the staff who were put through this ordeal – they should not have to face this in their workplace.”

Councillor Quinn has also urged anyone who saw or heard anything to contact either him directly or the PSNI.

“I will pass on any information,” said Councillor Quinn.

“Let’s work together to hold those responsible to account.”

Anyone with any information or who may have captured CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist investigators, is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 201 30/01/25.

Information can also be submitted online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.