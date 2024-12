A young Tyrone woman has won a major award after launching her own business.

Eugenia Devine, owner of Devine Hair and Beauty salon in Feeney, has won Best Hairstylist and Best Colourist in Co Derry at the prestigious B-Beautiful Awards.

Originally from Moorlough Road, Strabane, the 25-year-old opened her salon in August and has already achieved major recognition in the industry.

A former student of North West Regional College’s Strabane campus, Eugenia credits her training and tutors for laying the groundwork for her success.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Eugenia said she would like to thank her tutors for their guidance in her young career.

“I am a past pupil of the NWRC Strabane Beauty and Hairdressing College, where I attended the LEF after leaving school,” she said.

“I studied Level 2 and Level 3 hairdressing at the Strabane Campus, and these courses have given me a great foundation to start my hairdressing career. I am also currently studying a course to become a fully qualified nail technician through the college.

“I had great teachers who instilled me with confidence and encouraged me to reach for my dreams.”

Eugenia added: “I am honoured to have won these awards, as I only opened my salon less than a year ago. I would like to thank everyone out there who helped me reach my goals at such a young age.”

The B-Beautiful awards ceremony was held at Leighmore House Hotel in Ballymena.