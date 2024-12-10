“We will listen to anyone, no matter what their problem is”

Though Christmas really does have the potential to be the most wonderful time of year, it can also be a period of profound loneliness and loss.

There is something about the festive season that often emphasises the problems in a person’s life.

This might be the absence of a loved one, financial stress, family issues, a sense of isolation, or, perhaps, even, a blurry, gnawing pain that you can barely put into words.

But regardless of the nature of the problem that you face this Christmas, or any time of year, Samaritans – who deliver a 24/7 listening service – are always there to help. Every second of every day, there is somebody willing to hear what you have to say.

“I joined Samaritans of Omagh in 2010, after thinking about it for years but being busy with family and work,” began 70-year-old Eileen Ternan, speaking with the Ulster Herald.

Now branch director, Eileen first signed up after an inspiring interaction with some local members who were raising awareness of the charity at the Fermanagh Show.

“’Hello madam, would you like to learn a bit about Samaritans,’ said this man, as I walked up to the information stand. It turned out his name was Michael and he was the branch director at the time.

“He was so friendly, informative and enthusiastic that I became a member that same day,” said Eileen. “During the training and mentorship that followed, everybody was lovely. I was nervous, obviously. But they put me at ease and were very good with me.”

In the course of recalling how apprehensive she was in those first days, Eileen realised there was a common misconception that she had to address.

“Like many others, I thought Samaritans was a suicide helpline. It is not. We will listen to anybody, no matter what their problem is. Ideally, we want to listen to somebody’s problems long before they escalate. Sometimes the act of talking to a stranger who will hear you out and reflect back what you’ve said is enough to relieve at least some of the worry surrounding a particular problem.

“And this is another important thing: We don’t advise or judge. We listen, which, oftentimes, is the most important thing you can do for somebody who is struggling.”

Though her work, Eileen has become a pathologically empathetic listener, as she alluded to herself.

“When I come home in the evening, my son might ask, ‘Have you still got your Samaritans hat on?’. And I’ll say, ‘Yes’.

“The truth is that I think I sleep with my Samaritans hat on now. It really has changed me. I rarely respond to any of my family’s problems now by telling them to catch themselves on,” she joked.

People volunteer with Samaritans for a wide variety of reasons, which has resulted in the establishment of 202 branches across the British Isles and Ireland, with over 22,000 volunteers, 40 of whom are affiliated with the Omagh branch.

“I lost a child, other family members, and know what it is like to go through tough times. As well as that, people would say I have a compassionate nature. That’s probably why I joined, but everybody has their own reasons,” observed Eileen.

Before explaining how people can get involved with Samaritans – either as a service user or volunteer – Eileen powerfully placed Samaritans in its proper context; namely, where it stands in relation to our oversaturated and underfunded mental health services.

“There are way more people in need of mental health support today that there are doctors, therapists and counsellors available to provide it.

“Consequently, a lot of the time when somebody rings up their doctor and tells them they are in a bad place, the doctor will send them onto us. That is not the way it should be, but it’s the way that it is, and we are here to help.

“People of Omagh, we are here for you, every second of every day.”

Volunteers from Omagh will be working tirelessly to answer calls and offer a compassionate ear to anyone in need over the next month, including Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

However, with the increased demand on services, they could always do with more volunteers to ensure that no one out there ever feels alone, regardless of the time of day or night.

“If you are considering signing up, contact us, come meet us. You can apply online, after which you’ll be given a chance to meet our team and find out what we do. Because, truthfully, until you see it first-hand, you really have no idea. The people I work with are some of the best people I’ve ever met.”

Samaritans volunteers receive training to equip them for the task they take on. That means attending six three-hour training sessions, followed by an ongoing mentorship that requires you to do a minimum of one three-hour session per week.

If you would like to learn more about becoming a volunteer and potential lifesaver, visit the Samaritans website.

If you would like to talk to a volunteer, somebody who will not judge but only listen, call 116 123.