A LAST-minute legal challenge has been submitted against the approval granted by the Stormont Executive for the £2.5 billion A5 dual carriageway.

It is understood that objectors to the scheme lodged the relevant documents earlier this week stating their formal legal opposition to the construction of the much-delayed road scheme.

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed this evening that it has received pre-action correspondence in relation to a potential legal challenge of the recent decision regarding progression of the A5 Executive flagship project.

Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, has described the move as ‘extremely disappointing’.

“I am extremely disappointed that this action has been taken as it will potentially have huge consequences for the public purse and for road safety.

“Any further delay on this project not only has cost implications for taxpayers but, more importantly, every day that goes by risks another family receiving devastating news about a loved one that will shatter their lives.”

Last month, the Stormont Executive accepted a recommendation by Mr O’Dowd that the long-awaited road should be built. That decision followed the publication of the report by the Planning Appeals Commission.

News of the legal challenge has been greeted with ‘severe disappointment’ by those who have been campaigning for the major roads project to be completed.

Niall McKenna, chair of the A5 ‘Enough is Enough’ group said that they were ‘appalled’ at the news.

Almost 60 people have been killed on the A5 since the initial announcement of a dual-carriageway in 2007.

Confirmation of the legal challenge comes on the same day as a direction order was issued giving the DfI permission to construct the road. A vesting order for land required by the Department and a stopping-up order to close or relocate private access to public roads are due take effect on November 25 next.