LIVE: Election Blog 2022

After weeks of candidates pounding the pavements, knocking on doors and having their faces plastered on every lamppost available to try and win your votes, the election campaign has now ended and voters get to have their say.

Join us on our live Election Blog to as our team of reporters and photographers keep you to date up with the latest throughout polling day and every result and reaction as they come in for the West Tyrone, Mid Ulster and Fermanagh & South Tyrone constituencies.