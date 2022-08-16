This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Local trio off to the US on scholarship programme

  • 16 August 2022
Caption: Study USA Omagh Co Tyrone students (from left) Leticia Aranyi ,Rebecca Smyth and Cliona McGurgan are pictured with Dr. Erin Hinson (second from left), Study USA Student Support Advisor. They have been selected to take part in prestigious Study USA programme and will spend a year studying in the USA. Study USA is managed by the British Council on behalf of Department of Economy. For more information on the programme, visit http://nireland.britishcouncil.org or follow on Twitter: BCouncil_NI, Facebook or Instagram.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 16 August 2022
