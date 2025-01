“MAY you grow up to be righteous. May you grow up to be true. May you always know the truth. And see the light surrounding you…”

These were the uplifting words that greeted the Loreto Grammar School Class of 2024 during their recent prizegiving event, in recognition of their excellent achievements over the past seven years.

Speaking was chairperson of the Board of Governors, Frank Sweeney, who further reminded the students of the fortitude laid in their Loreto roots, underpinned by the values of ‘truth, justice, freedom, sincerity and joy’ which will guide them for life.

Uplifted by the motivational comments in his speech, Mr Sweeney further acknowledged 26 years of dedicated service from recently-retired chairperson Mary Murnaghan.

Principal Mrs Cullinan also encouraged the students to ‘know the wonder in you, and in each other’.

She expressed her pride in the and collective achievements of the group and noted her joy, and that of the staff, in walking with them on their Loreto journey.

Mrs Cullinan, on behalf of the students and parents, thanked the staff for their unwavering commitment and support of the Class of 2024 in ‘making their young dreams possible’.

The guest speaker and former pupil on the day was Maeve Flanagan, who has more than 12 years’ experience working in technology in the UK and Ireland across banking, insurance, health, government and utilities sectors.

She further leads major client accounts across both private and public sectors in the South of Ireland.

Following an outline of her pathway and career, to date, Maeve encouraged the students to embrace change in this fast-changing world, enabling their personal and professional growth.

Stressing ‘the importance of connections and building relationships, knowing the power of your network’, Maeve highlighted that ‘everyone’s path is different’ and to accept that ‘your passion, your willingness to learn, and your ability to adapt’ will guide the students along their journey into the future.