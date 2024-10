A STROKE of luck was all that stood in the way of disaster when strong winds downed a tree in Lammy Drive at the weekend, narrowly missing a family home.

The huge ivy-choked tree, which had been reported by concerned residents to the local council and Housing Executive (NIHE) numerous times, was toppled by Storm Ashley on Sunday.

As its bulging trunk, ravaged by rot, gave way under the force of the gales, Martin Rea, whose house was almost hit by the collapsing timber, watched on from his kitchen window in horror.

“The wind was bad at that stage and that tree has been a serious concern of ours for a few years, ever since it began to lean a bit.

“As it came down, I just stood and watched. There was nothing else that could be done.

“Fortunately it fell away from the house. But who’s to say that it couldn’t have came down in a different direction?” asked Mr Rea.

Given the size of the tree in question, it is not hyperbole to assume that a collision with the house could have resulted in serious property damage or injury to the occupants.

“Thankfully, we all got away unscathed. But imagine the house had been damaged, or worse. Who would have taken responsibility? It doesn’t seem like anybody would have.”

Precarious

The precarious state of the tree was first put on the radar of both council and NIHE officials a few years ago.

“We had good reason to be worried about it. It was large and unsteady. There was no doubt that it would have done serious damage if it hit the house.”

However, Mr Rea alleges that NIHE claimed they did not have the legal authority to cut the tree, arguing that it was growing on private property.

“That didn’t seem right to me. We have been here since 1998 and that tree was originally on the Lammy (NIHE-maintained) side of the boundary. Then they put up a fence about 20 years ago, meaning the tree was on the other side of it. But I don’t think a fence means anything in terms of land ownership and all the legal duties and responsibilities that come with it.”

Despite holding this view, Mr Rea said he does not wish to blame anyone.

“Look, I would have liked it cut down before it was blown down. Thankfully, though, it’s down now and no harm was done.”

Responding to questions raised by this newspaper in relation to the situation, an NIHE spokesperson said, “Arrangements were immediately made to remove the tree which fell onto NIHE land on Lammy Drive over the weekend.

“Other trees on Lammy Drive which overhang properties were inspected by staff this year and deemed to be safe.

“We do not have the authority to enter land which is not in our ownership. Legal action against landowners may be considered in some cases when a resolution cannot be found.

“In circumstances where a tree is on adjacent land and overhangs a tenant’s property, we are permitted to cut any branches and return these to the land where the tree is situated.”

At the time of going to print, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council had not responded to questions.