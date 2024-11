A LOCAL charity supporting mothers with postnatal and antenatal depression and anxiety will host online sensation Mammy Banter for a live podcast event this Saturday.

Support 2gether, based in Omagh’s Community House, has invited Mammy Banter onto their ‘Fill Ur Cuppa!’ podcast, which offers support on a range of issues for local mothers, to raise much-needed funds for the life-saving charity. Serena Terry (Mammy Banter), who has recently made a name for herself in Irish comedy – boasting over two million TikTok followers – will be holding a meet-and-greet on the night. She will share her personal experience with postnatal depression, followed by a live comedy performance.

Her support of the podcast marks a significant boost for Support 2gether.

Describing the connection with Mammy Banter and the importance of the podcast, charity founder Una Leonard said, “We wanted to grow our podcast and let more mothers know it’s out there. Essentially, we use our podcast as a resource for mums we can’t reach in person.”

Una described how the ‘Fill Ur Cuppa’ podcast, which launched on October 11 last year, has already made a profound impact, with one local mother stating that ‘no doctor could prescribe’ what she gains from the podcast.

“We have open and honest conversations – it’s lighthearted, with some banter and colour – but it helps mums listening pick up tools to cope when they’re in a dark place,” Una continued.

“We thought Mammy Banter would be a perfect ambassador for the podcast, bringing a mother’s viewpoint and real conversations about motherhood.”

The ‘Fill Ur Cuppa Mammy Banter Live Podcast’ will take place this Saturday, November 9, at Lola’s Lounge in the Silverbirch Hotel from 8pm, generously sponsored by local businesses.

Tickets for the event sold out within 20 minutes, but the recording will be available on Support 2gether’s social channels afterward.