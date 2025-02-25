This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Man arrested after attempted break-ins in Coalisland street

  • 25 February 2025
Man arrested after attempted break-ins in Coalisland street
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 25 February 2025
Less than a minute

A man has been arrested following attempted house and car break-ins in Coalisland.

The man was arrested after the PSNI received reports on man acting suspiciously in the Gortview Manor area on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said: “On Sunday, 23 February, police received a report of a male attempting to open the door handles of a house in Gortview Manor, Coalisland as well as nearby parked cars.

Advertisement

“Following inquiries and patrols, officers from Dungannon arrested a male for a number of offences including vehicle tampering, possession of Class A drugs, attempted criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, assault on police and resisting police.

“The arrested person was subsequently brought before the court and has been remanded.”

Related posts:

Police say car seized in Coalisland was a ‘danger’ to the public “James had his life taken away from him in the most evil fashion” Major rescue operation exercise carried out on Mourne River

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn