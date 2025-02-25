Man arrested after attempted break-ins in Coalisland street

A man has been arrested following attempted house and car break-ins in Coalisland.
The man was arrested after the PSNI received reports on man acting suspiciously in the Gortview Manor area on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said: “On Sunday, 23 February, police received a report of a male attempting to open the door handles of a house in Gortview Manor, Coalisland as well as nearby parked cars.
“Following inquiries and patrols, officers from Dungannon arrested a male for a number of offences including vehicle tampering, possession of Class A drugs, attempted criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, assault on police and resisting police.
“The arrested person was subsequently brought before the court and has been remanded.”
