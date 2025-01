A 46-year-old man has been arrested following reports of a man with a firearm in Dungannon early this morning.

At around 5.30am a taxi driver reported that a man armed with what was described as a handgun, had pointed the weapon at his vehicle and then drove off.

Police located a suspect on Northland Row a short time later however a weapon was not recovered.

Advertisement

Inspector Long said, “We are currently holding a scene in the town centre and we are carrying out searches in order to establish if a weapon has been dumped in the vicinity. If anyone should locate what they believe to be a firearm, please do not touch it and contact police immediately.”

Anyone with any information that could assist police is asked to call 101, quoting reference 150 27/01/25. Information can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .