POLICE in Cookstown received a report of an assault on a man in his twenties that occurred at licensed premises in the Union Street area on Wednesday afternoon (August 10).

The assault happened sometime before 4.40pm, police have asked anyone who has seen the incident or has any information to come forward.

You can do so by contacting them on the non-emergency number 101 and, quoting reference number 1331 10/08/22.

Alternatively you can also leave, a report online using the police’s non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.