A seventy-year-old man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of motorcyclist Richard Maze last month before fleeing from the scene.

John Campbell from Millbrook Gardens, Castlederg is accused of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and remain at the scene and failing to report the matter to police.

He appeared by video-link from his home, speaking only to confirm that he understood the charges against him.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on 19 September at Boa Island Road, Belleek.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Campbell on continuing bail and listed the matter for mention again on December 8.

Mr Maze who lived in Lisburn, served with NI Fire and Rescue Service for over 30 years, during which he held the role of Divisional Fire and Safety Officer for the entirety of Northern Ireland.

He went on to become a “titan” of fire safety consultancy which took him all over the UK and led the review into the Stormont fire of 1995 which completely destroyed the debating chamber.

From this he went on to form the NI Crown Inspection Team which scrutinised fire safety in government buildings, later joining the assessor register and working on the review into fire safety in high buildings in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

An avid motorcyclist, Mr Mace regularly toured across Europe and the Alps.

At the time of the incident police said a dark-coloured car failed to stop at the scene and a 70-year-old man was later arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving.