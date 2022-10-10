Man detained in relation to Damien Heagney murder

Detectives from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Damien Heagney have today, Monday October 10, detained a 39-year-old man for questioning. The man was produced from prison this morning and will be interviewed at Antrim police station.

The remains of Mr Heagney were recovered from a reservoir in Cappagh on Wednesday August 10.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “Damien Heagney, who was 47 years old and from Cookstown, was reported missing in July, and a murder investigation was subsequently launched.

“With the help of specialist officers, police divers and dogs, we carried out searches of a reservoir in the Cappagh area. And, on August 10, we recovered human remains which were, sadly, later confirmed as being those of Mr Heagney.

“A 39-year-old man remains in custody at this time assisting with our enquiries.

“Our investigation continues and I would reiterate our appeal for anyone with information on Damien’s disappearance or murder to come forward.”

DCI Wilson is appealing to the public to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1058 of 19/07/22 or, alternatively, to contact Crimestoppers.

She continued: “Crimestoppers, who are independent of the police, has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Damien’s murder. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”

Contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org