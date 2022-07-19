Man had 5,000 diazepam tablets in car when stopped by police in Strabane

WHEN police officers searched a car in Strabane, they discovered 5,000 illegal diazepam tablets in several ‘vac’ bags.

Dylan McNamee (22) of Glen Na Grene, Stranolar, Co Donegal admitted being in possession of the Class C drugs when he appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court. He was sentenced to two months in jail, suspended for 12 months.

Police also discovered messages on a phone indicating the supply of diazepam tablets to others however he was not charged with intent to supply.

The court was told that McNamee, who was a front seat passenger in a car on Orritor Road Strabane on October 19 last year, appeared apprehensive when police officers approached. Six bags were located in the vehicle containing 5,000 tablets, with a value of £5,000. An examination of his phone indicted “the supply of diazepam” and that orders for them had been taken.

Various messages were exchanged, including “I will order 1,000 yellows” and “buy Es…”

During interview, McNamee told police he is an ‘habitual user’ and the tablets were for his own use as he took 20 to 25 tablets a day.

Barrister Blaine Nugent said the pre-sentence report prepared for the court, was ‘largely positive’ and it indicate the defendant was assessed as a ‘low’ likelihood of re-offending. He added that McNamee is in full-time employment in Donegal.

Mr Nugent stated, “It was not supply in the conventional sense but was certainly supply in that he was assisting friends.

“He has one previous minor conviction in the Republic of Ireland. It was out of character and he seems to have put these matters behind him”.

District judge Sean O’Hare ordered the destruction of the drugs and mobile phone.

He said, “It was a luxurious quantity of drugs. Despite the evidence the Prosecution Service did not follow with supply of drugs. I take into account the early guilty plea and am told there is a low likelihood of re-offending”.