AN Omagh man accused of damaging his wife’s property with an axe has been denied permission to return home due to concerns about drug use.

The man, whose identity is withheld to protect his family, applied to have his bail address varied at Omagh Magistrates Court last week.

He is charged with criminal damage, possession of an axe with intent to damage property, alongside possession of cannabis and heroin.

Advertisement

Police opposed the application, citing concerns for the safety of the three young children at the property, despite the victim’s withdrawal statement. They argued that the man’s drug use would endanger the children.

District Judge Ted Magill noted that the man’s bail conditions included no contact with the injured party, stating that allowing him to return home would be “looking for trouble.”

However, the man’s defence counsel, Brian O’Sullivan, said that he had sought drug rehabilitation since the incident.

However, Judge Magill deemed the application “too risky” and refused it. The case is set to be heard again on September 17.