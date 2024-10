A CARRICKMORE woman who was among the driving forces behind the development of the highly-popular Starbreakers Special Olympics Club has been described at her funeral as someone who devoted her life to helping others.

Mary T Mullan, from the townland of Innishatieve, died on Thursday after an illness. She was a respected member of the local community, who was central to providing opportunities for young people with special abilities through the Starbreakers club.

Over many years, her commitment and dedication to the Starbreakers members was inspirational, and saw them attend events all over Ireland and abroad. Her son, Jarlath, was a member of the club.

Hundreds of people attended her Requiem Funeral Mass in St Colmcille’s Church in Carrickmore on Saturday afternoon, which took place on the day of her 67th birthday.

In his homily, the Parish Priest of Termonmaguirc, Fr Peter McAnenly, said a ‘cloud of great darkness’ had descended on the community when news of Mary T’s death had filtered through.

“So many people felt stunned and greatly saddened at the news of the passing of someone who was greatly loved and very much admired, and very deeply respected within this community,” he said.

“There is no doubt that she had a very full and active life and, at 67, she packed a lot in. She worked at the South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon, where she was a very kind and caring person with many wonderful attributes which made her such a wonderful and dedicated nurse.

“Of all the many things that I may say about Mary, she was very much a family person. Mary T was very much geared towards family, not not just, Eugene, Michaeline and Jarlath, but also her three sisters and their families.

Fr McAnenly said that she was a ‘great neighbour and friend’ and had made a real difference in both her home and within the community. He went on to recall her work in the Old Charm Inn and the Whistler’s Inn in Sixmilecross, and her commitment to the Starbreakers Club.

“Mary T always took the best out of people. She was always the sort of person to do what she could to help people,” he added.

“She will be remembered for her association with the Patrician Hall, her work with the Mid Ulster Drama Festival, and for her involvement in organising the party to mark the Millennium.

“Many will remember her work with Termonmaguirc Friendly Care group, and her association with Starbreakers over many years. Mary T fought hard for mainstream education for children with particular needs.

“She worked tirelessly to ensure that every child be treated the same because every child was a gift from God and deserved to be treated with dignity, care and the utmost respect.”

There have also been widespread online tributes to Mary T, who was the chair of the Starbreakers Club up until her death.

Described as ‘one in a million’, she devoted her life to giving all the athletes at Starbreakers every opportunity.

In an online post, the club said she was its ‘heart and soul’ and would be sadly missed.

“The Starbreakers Special Olympics Club family are heartbroken at the passing of our esteemed chairperson and friend Mary T Mullan,” they said.

“Mary T was the heart and soul of our club and we will be lost without her.”