TRIBUTES have been paid to Mary T Mullan from Carrickmore who was the current Chairperson and so centrally involved in the success of the Starbreakers Special Olympics Club following her death.

Described as ‘one in a million,’ Mary T was from Carrickmore and devoted her life to giving all the athletes at Starbreakers every opportunity.

In an online post, the club said she was its ‘heart and soul’ and would be sadly missed.

“The Starbreakers Special Olympics Club family are heartbroke at the passing of our esteemed Chairperson and friend Mary T Mullan,” they said.

“Mary T was the heart and soul of our club and we will be lst without her.”

Many people also paid their own online tributes to Mary T. One stated that Mary T ‘would light up any room with her smile.’

Her funeral will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm in St Colmcille’s Church, Carrickmore.

Mary T is survived by her husband Eugene, her daughter, Michaeline and son and Starbreakers Athlete, Jarlath.