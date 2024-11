Omagh’s music and entertainment scene has been struck a painful blow by the announcement that one of the town’s most popular pubs will be closing at the end of the week.

Myles K McCann’s Bar, which 21 years ago was opened by Altamuskin man Myles McCann Sr, took to social media yesterday evening to tell local people of its forthcoming closure.

“I hate to be the bearer or bad news, but I am,” wrote Enda McCann, son of the original owner and current proprietor.

“The thought of telling you all this news in person is beyond daunting, so forgive me if this announcement comes off callously. Sadly, with over two decades of trade, this will be the final week here at the pub.

“Some of you may know that at the beginning of the year I received a working diagnosis of Motor Nuerone Disease, something that has been affecting me for the last three years. As the year progressed and I came to accept certain realities of mine, I have had to make the hardest decision of my life.

“After 21 years in business, closing will not be an easy task but I know the strength of our weirdo community in the bar will unite not only to help but to celebrate the place so many of us love. With so many to thank, all I can say is this for now: It is the people who make any pub a great pub and we had some of the best.

“So please come and hang out with us on our final few days and let’s give the bar a positive and proud goodbye.

“Much love,

“Enda.”

McCann’s is has been at the forefront of Omagh’s music community for decades; a place where several different local scenes intersect.

Irish traditional music sessions have for many years reliably run three nights per week, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sunday, while Friday and Saturday nights in the bar usually feature acts from a wide range of other genres, styles and influences.

Over the years, the pub has heard the music of some of the best players in the country and served as a stop-off place for travelling musicians passing through Omagh.

News of the closure of McCann’s Bar has sunk the hearts of many local musicians and punters alike.