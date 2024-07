THE public has been urged to avoid the use of disposable barbeques when they go picnicking this summer, after a memorial bench at Lovers Retreat in Omagh was damaged by fire.

This picnic table, dedicated to Drew Blair, John Blair and Heather Birney, who tragically drowned at the area in 1975, was among several donated by the Blair Memorial Flute Band in 2005 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the incident.

It is the second time in six years where one of these benches has been damaged by a barbecue.

A spokesperson for Blair Memorial Flute Band said, “Unfortunately, once again, one of our memorial benches was destroyed by what is believed to be from the careless use of a disposable barbecue.”

Paying tribute to Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), they added, “Special thanks goes to the firefighters who got there promptly before the damage was a lot worse.”

UUP representative for Omagh town, Matthew Bell, said the benches had ‘significant value’ for the local community.

Mr Bell added, “This careless deed, however, serves as a reminder on how easy it is to cause damage with disposable barbecues. I ask those who will be enjoying barbecues, picnics, or anything else that will involve fire to be careful when using these pieces of equipment.”

A Fermanagh and Omagh District Council spokesperson said council was ‘disappointed’ to learn of this incident.

The spokesperson said, “This illustrates the danger that fire can pose to vegetation, wildlife and habitats at any time of the year, but especially during summer months.

“The council actively promotes the seven ‘Leave No Trace’ principles, which include ‘minimising the risk of fire’ and ‘leave as you find’.

“The council would urge the public to only use designated barbecue areas on picnic sites and, if possible, avoid the use of disposable barbecues which are difficult to extinguish and recycle and can scorch natural surfaces and, in the worst cases, result in wildfires.”