THE Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has confirmed that the Cookstown Bypass Scheme will be subject of a Public Inquiry which will commence on Tuesday, October 22.

The Minister also reiterated the importance of the bypass to relive traffic and improve road safety.

The A29 runs through the centre of Cookstown, which is renowned for having one of the Norths longest main streets.

Plans for a Cookstown bypass date back more than 40 years, but the issue has gained momentum again with the launch of a government consultation on the £70m proposals.

Many businesses are in favour of a bypass but some concerns have been raised about the effect on land near an historic castle.

The Department for Infrastructure said it had kept all landowners informed.

Minister O’Dowd said, “The proposed A29 Cookstown Bypass is of strategic importance to the town and its surrounding area as it aims to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce journey times and improve road safety and the town centre environment.

“As with all major road schemes a number of statutory processes must be completed. As part of that process, earlier this year, my Department held a public consultation on the draft Statutory Orders for the scheme and during this a number of representations were received.

“I am committed to working with the local community, businesses and all those impacted to ensure that all issues are appropriately discussed and considered. I have therefore agreed to hold an independent Public Inquiry. This will be held at the Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown, starting at 10am on Tuesday, October 22 and I would encourage all interested parties to attend.

“Public Inquiries are a standard procedure in major infrastructure schemes and following the completion of the Inquiry and the receipt of the final report my Department will give full consideration to any recommendations made before any decision is made to move forward with construction.”