STUDENTS and teachers of St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley displayed sensitivity, resilience and determination through their support for the urgent completion of the A5 dual carriageway.

Over the past three months, their actions helped to highlight the absolute importance of the route.

Their vigil at Stormont just ten days ago was an emotional and powerful occasion, while the visit of Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, to the school on last Thursday emphasised how much he had been impacted. One of those behind the campaign was teacher Pascal Canavan. He spoke of his pride at the work of the students, and their desire now to see construction on the £2.1 billion road beginning without delay.

“So many pupils, past pupils, parents and grandparents have been impacted by the A4 and the A5 over many years. Our history is immersed in the two roads, and looking at the A4, the likes of the Hughes, Murray and McGeary families and so many others have all been impacted,” he said.

“When we saw the impact that the A4 had in terms of reduced collisions and fatalities, we realised the difference that an improvement can make. There was no getting away from our responsibility to highlight the need for the A5 dual carriageway.

“We are all immensely proud of our students. Last week in Stormont, they represented the school, themselves and Kamile with great dignity. They were touched by the setting and why they were there and it was absolutely brilliant.

“It is good that they have seen that there is a result for their campaigning. When we talk to those who have lost family members, you know that they are still hurting. There was a sense of celebration and also a moment of reflection when the news emerged that the A5 had been approved.”

Some of the students who were involved in the poignant vigils that took place at the school and Stormont, feel that the experience was a very worthwhile one.

Head boy at the school, Ciaran Mullin, said the efforts of the students and teachers was very important.

“Our visit to Stormont came at the perfect time for the Infrastructure Minister to make his decision on the A5,” he said.

“It was a really emotional event for all of us. Kamile’s death was a big motivation for us. All the deaths on the road motivated us to make a change.”

Aoife Sheridan said that they were very relieved when the news of the approval came through.

“I think the school’s efforts has really impacted people far beyond Tyrone. Our work hopefully made it very visible and clear to the politicians at Stormont that the A5 needed to be done.

“When you’re travelling on the A5, there is always stress and I think the new road will just relieve everyone so much. The pressure will be gone.”