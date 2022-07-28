Minister faces hostile reception in Strabane

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister John O’Dowd faced the brunt of some carefully-nurtured anger this week, when he arrived in Strabane to talk to residents whose homes had once again been flooded.

Standing at the foot of the Ballycolman, the Sinn Féin MLA said he understood local frustration over the flooding but emphasised he would not provide “false hope.”

A number of Ballycolman homes were among those who suffered flooding following torrential rain on Saturday. Across the north west houses and businesses were all but underwater as surface run off, blocked gullies and inadequate drainage all conspired to wreck devastation.

However local frustration boiled over for Minister O’Dowd’s visit in the aftermath of the flood because less than a year ago and in the same spot in the Ballycolman, former Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, had given her word that remedial works for a short-term solution would begin early 2022. This work did not take place and once again, homes were flooded.

“I’m not here to give you false hope,” John O’Dowd told residents, admitting that a long-term solution to the flooding was “years away.”

“I’m going to be as straight with you as I can. I was going to say I can understand your anger and frustration but unless you’ve been through this experience, you can’t fully understand it.”

However the minister’s mitigations were increasingly met with rising ire.

“You were far from us on Saturday when this happened,” Hayley Devine blasted, explained that her father’s home has now been flooded six times.

“We have done all this talking. How many meetings have we been to. We have been palmed off. ‘We’re doing this, we’re doing that.’ Yous have done nothing,” she continued.

