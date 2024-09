THE mother of an Omagh man who was killed on the M1 motorway over five years ago is ‘disappointed’ that a date has still not been set for an inquest into her son’s death.

There have now been four preliminary hearings ahead of the inquest into 22-year-old Darryl Thompson’s death, which will seek to establish the events that led up to the tragic fatality.

In November 2018, the Omagh man had been travelling in a car with several others, when an altercation broke out, causing the driver to pull in and the occupants to get out, soon after which Mr Thompson was struck dead by a car.

His family have since attended four preliminary inquest hearings, the most recent of which took place last week.

Again, much to the family’s anguish, no commencement date for the inquest was announced.

Expressing her deep consternation after learning that the family’s wait for the coroner’s investigation will go on, Edwina Thompson-Clarke said, “Unfortunately, once again, we did not get a date (for the inquest), as there are still criminal disclosures outstanding for people involved.”

She continued, “I was told at the last preliminary hearing in June that the coroner would give me a date at the next hearing on September 3.

“It was so disappointing.

“I actually really thought I would get a date. To be built up over and over to be let down time and time again…

“And, believe me, it’s not that I’m looking forward to the inquest – the thought of it makes me sick to the pit of my stomach.”