Motion tabled at council over railway expansion

A MOTION was brought before Derry City and Strabane District Council yesterday (Wednesday) calling for a feasibility study into reopening the Great Northern Railway line as a means to improving infrastructure in the north west.

The proposal was tabled by SDLP councillor Steven Edwards, who is calling for council to collaborate with neighbouring local authorities and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) into funding the study to ascertain the viability of reopening the line. In its heyday, the line connected Derry, Strabane, Omagh, Portadown and parts of Donegal. Cllr Edwards cites a similar collaboration between DfI, Armagh City, and Banbridge and Craigavon Council as a solid reason for establishing the same here.

Cllr Edwards believes councils have an active role to play in advancing rail expansion.

Advertisement

“I do believe there are massive opportunities for rail expansion in the north west in particular for Strabane and Omagh who have been without rail since the 1960s.”

However he refutes any claims that rail expansion is a nostalgic, romantic notion calling it “very achievable.”

“We can have a similar experience here given that there is a political will to advance rail but we need to drive that agenda forward,” he said.

“We have made some great strides in terms of advancing rail in the North with former Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, along with her counterpart in the South Eamon Ryan, announcing an All Island Strategic Rail Review consultation. Unfortunately that report has been stalled by the stalemate at Stormont which only adds to the need for councils to take action.

“All councils have an interest in this and I hope that they come together with DfI to fund this study. This would be a massive initial step in reopening the railways here.”