A MOUNTJOY man has been found not guilty of three charges of sexually assaulting a 10 year-old girl at a caravan park in Co Derry.

Steven Arnold (34) of Colhoun Terrace in the village, was cleared of the accusations by a jury at Antrim Crown Court.

There were cries of ‘no, no, no’ from the public gallery when the foreman of the jury delivered their verdict. The jury had spent around five hours deliberating on the case.

Arnold had denied sexually assaulting the child on dates between March and August 2022 at the Golden Sands Caravan Park in Benone.

The 34 year-old was working as a caretaker at the park at the time.

The trial lasted for almost a week.