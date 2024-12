A PROPOSAL to establish a Tyrone County Museum at the site of St Lucia’s Barracks in Omagh has garnered support from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC).

The concept was raised at the council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday evening, with Cllr Josephine Deehan urging the council to explore the potential of the historic site for a museum.

Cllr Deehan highlighted previous scoping work and emphasised Omagh’s rich history as a key reason to pursue the project.

FODC chief executive Alison McCullagh said earlier discussions with National Museums NI had indicated support in principle, with the possibility of a museum operating as a satellite to the Ulster American Folk Park.

Ms McCullagh further stated that whilst work has been undertaken, it certainly needs refreshed and expressed an interest in re-engaging with Museums NI regarding the project.

“It’s a project we need to take forward,” responded Cllr Deehan.

“With Omagh being such a historic town, I propose the chief executive’s suggestion to re-engage with Museums NI.”

This proposal was seconded by Cllr Barry McElduff, who further welcomed the idea of a Tyrone County Museum.

While there is enthusiasm for the project, the chief executive highlighted concerns about the site’s narrow buildings and access issues, which would need to be addressed before moving forward with the museum.