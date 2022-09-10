Naming of footbridge after Noah Donohoe praised

THE naming of a footbridge in Belfast after Noah Donohoe has been labelled as ‘a beautiful gesture’ by the late boy’s mother.

Fiona Donohoe, who hails from Strabane is said to be ‘deeply moved’ by the gesture. She also recalled how she and Noah would frequently walk the area, which connects the Stranmillis and Annadale areas of the city.

The decision to rename the footbridge, initially called the Lagan Gateway Bridge, was ratified by Belfast City Council last week after the public had been asked for ideas on a name and an overwhelming response came back to name it after Noah.

Cllr Raymond Barr, who has long been an avid supporter of Fiona Donohoe’s campaign, said of the news,

“It’s a fantastic gesture and a fitting tribute to young Noah. The circumstances around the bridge naming are obviously heart-breaking and tragic, and I know the fight for transparency will never be given up.

I hope that the bridge will become a symbol of love, empathy and hope that answers will eventually be given. It might empower visitors to the area to ask ‘Who was Noah?’ so that his story may be heard all around the world. Noah’s story has touched so many people, even those of us who didn’t actually know him.”

Fourteen-year-old Noah went missing for six days in the summer of 2020, eventually being found in a storm drain following an extensive search of the city.

Mum Fiona has since campaigned tirelessly for answers over his death, being frequently stymied in her attempts for the truth, attempts which were further hampered by the recent signing of a PII certificate which allowed the PSNI to withhold evidence Fiona believes is vital in discerning the truth.