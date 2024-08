THE coroner who was due to preside over the inquest into the death of Noah Donohoe has recused himself from the case.

Legal representatives for the Donohoe family, KRW Law, confirmed yesterday (Wednesday) that Joe McCrisken will no longer preside over the case.

Mr McCrisken had been in charge of the pre-inquest proceedings over the past number of years.

Fourteen-year-old Noah Donohoe went missing in Belfast on the evening of Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Six days after his disappearance, the body of the missing teen, whose mother Fiona comes from Strabane, was found in a storm drain in the north of the city.

A post-mortem examination found that Noah had died as a result of drowning.

A spokesperson for KRW Law said, “On behalf of Fiona Donohoe, we confirm that the senior coroner will no longer preside over Noah’s inquest proceedings.

“Arrangements are being made for the inquest and all future pre-inquest hearings to be heard before a new coroner.”

A spokesperson for the Coroners Service said, “I can confirm that Coroner McCrisken will not be hearing this inquest.

“The inquest will be listed before another coroner with details being confirmed in due course.”

Fiona Donohoe is hoping to secure answers to some of the questions surrounding the death of her son through the inquest process, which is scheduled to begin next month.

However, it is possible the change of coroner will delay the case further.