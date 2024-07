A CLOSE aide to First Minister Michelle O’Neill has taken up the council seat left vacant by new Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan.

Sinn Fein worker Donna Mullin has been co-opted by the party and will represent the Cookstown DEA on Mid Ulster District Council.

She replaces former council chair, Mr Mallaghan, who was elected as an MP earlier this month. Ms Mullin praised her predecessor and said it was a ‘great honour’ to represent the people of Cookstown at council.

Advertisement

“I am honoured and grateful to be co-opted into Cathal Mallaghan’s place on the Mid-Ulster District Council. Cathal has left big boots to fill, and I wish him all the best in his new role as Mid Ulster MP,” said the new Cookstown councillor.

She added, “I look forward to working diligently for our community, addressing local issues, and contributing positively to our region’s development.

“I am excited to embark on this journey and will give it my all.”

In a statement, Mr Mallaghan said his successor would be a ‘great addition’ to the Sinn Féin team on Mid Ulster council.

He said, “A former player for Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA club, Donna Mullin is a very active member of her local community.

“She has spent much of her career as a corporate office manager and currently supports the Mid Ulster Constituency Team.

“In her council role, Donna will be focused on supporting local communities and enhancing community infrastructure.”