New IRA claims responsibility for shooting of DCI John Caldwell

THE New IRA has admitted that they were behind the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh on Wednesday.

They did so via a typed statement which was circulated in Derry City on Sunday night.

The printed statement, was signed “T. O’Neill” and referred to last Wednesday’s shooting of Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell at Youth Sport Omagh on the Killyclogher Road.

The name “T O’Neill” has been used as a alias by the New IRA before for previous incidents.

The statement by the group said, “An active service unit of the IRA were in position to target the enemy within our chosen kill zone with other volunteers giving cover.

“All volunteers returned to base safely.

“Irish Republican Army intelligence are now in possession of security information regarding the out of bounds movement of Crown forces personnel.

“We would say this, you will still have to try and live normal family life day to day, one of those days the IRA will be waiting.”

The police’s main line of inquiry was that the republic dissident group was behind the attack.

In a statement the PSNI said, “Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to please get in touch by calling 101 or online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”