COMMUNITY initiatives in Co Tyrone have received a significant uplift as part of a £648,439 funding package announced by The National Lottery Community Fund.

The funding is part of a broader £6.8 million initiative to support charities and community organizations across the North.

Among the local beneficiaries, Strabane Community Project has been awarded £19,000 to develop an outdoor kitchen and run a series of outdoor cooking sessions, gardening classes, and environmental workshops.

Advertisement

The project aims to bring the community together, promoting sustainability and practical skills while enhancing social connections.

Another recipient in Strabane is Music to Your Ears, which has secured £9,952.

The six-month program will focus on older men, encouraging them to come together twice a week to sing, play musical instruments, and eventually perform.

The initiative is designed to foster camaraderie, reduce isolation, and boost mental well-being among participants.

Across West Tyrone, other notable funding recipients include Omagh-based charity Support2Gether, which received £499,672.

This funding will be used over four years to provide vital support for mothers experiencing antenatal or postnatal depression.

Programmes will include support groups, educational events, and peer-led initiatives to empower mothers to share their experiences and build a supportive network.

Advertisement

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Congratulations to all the groups receiving funding. I’m proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities in Northern Ireland.

“Wintertime and the festive season can be difficult for many, but thanks to these projects, people are being supported to cope with the challenges they face and can look forward to a better 2025.

“As the new year approaches, we’re building on the work and impact already made through these 30 years of National Lottery funding and continuing to meet the needs of communities.”