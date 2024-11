THE number of people in West Tyrone who have died from alcohol-specific causes has almost doubled during the past six years, according to shocking new figures. A sharp rise in the statistics now means that this area is on a par with large urban areas of Derry and Belfast, with more than 100 people having died from alcohol-specific causes in the past six years.

Statistics from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) also indicate that the number of people who have died in West Tyrone has risen dramatically since 2018.

A total of 28 people were registered as having died from alcohol-specific causes in 2022, up from 17 in 2018. This is double the number for Fermanagh and South Tyrone where 14 people passed away in 2022, and Mid-Ulster where 16 people died in the same year.

Commenting on the new figures this week is Strabane man, Tommy Canning. As the manager of Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre in Derry he said the figures do not come a shock.

Mr Canning said, “These statistics should be a shock but unfortunately they’re not. Alcohol-related deaths have increased year-on-year over the past ten years all across Northern Ireland and there is no situation where that can be deemed acceptable in any way whatsoever. We hear so much said about drug-related deaths which are tragic and deserve to be highlighted, but I think all too often, alcohol-related fatalities often fly under the radar and it’s important they also get highlighted and the harm that alcohol can cause.

“Here at the Northlands Centre we deal with both alcohol and drug-related addictions but the majority of our treatment definitely centres on the alcohol side of things. Alcohol is by far the mainstay of what we deal with here, and while drug use is on the rise, alcohol is the one constant that never goes away.”

He continued, “Alcohol is both legal and readily available and drinking is such a socially acceptable part of our culture. The way that people can access alcohol is changing but the death rate from the substance is getting worse.

“I think it’s important to run alongside these alarming statistics is the correlation which exists between addiction and social deprivation. Strabane and the north west have been under-developed both socially and economically for years now. We know from research that, when someone is born into an environment with these issues they are four times more likely to succumb to addiction, whether it is in alcohol or drugs. People can, and do, talk about genetics playing a part but your environment is a very real factor.”

Mr Canning believes that there needs to be investment in areas of deprivation in an attempt to halt the rising tide of addiction.

“Next week will see a launch of a review into services such as Northlands and other detox centres across Northern Ireland and a population assessment, both important pieces of work in the fight against addiction,” he said.

“We can’t be left in a situation where this is acceptable.”

l Anyone dealing with addiction issues and requiring help is welcome to contact the Northlands Centre in 02871313232.