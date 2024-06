OVER 60s in Tyrone applying for free bus travel will now face a £20 application fee, a decision that has sparked concern among older residents.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd this week announced the introduction of the application fee, citing the need to protect concessionary fares and essential services, including planned improvements to the Derry to Coleraine rail line.

In response to the announcement, a spokesperson for a Campsie residents group, which runs programs for individuals aged over 65, expressed disappointment.

They highlighted the financial strain on pensioners, stating, “I would imagine that most people over the age of 60 would be very disapointed by this news.

“£20 may seem like a nominal fee for some, but not for everybody.”

The announcement was made as part of the Department for Infrastructure’s Equality Impact Assessment (EQIA) on spending proposals, underscoring the department’s need to critically examine expenditure amid budget constraints.

Minister O’Dowd defended the decision, stating “As a department, we have had to critically examine all aspects of spend. We have taken and will continue to take difficult decisions to prioritise what we can deliver within our budget envelope, which means to protect concessionary fares a nominal fee will be introduced for first time applicants and 60-64 year olds applying for a Smartpass.

“Years of underfunding and austerity by the British Government mean these are challenging times for all departments, and Infrastructure is no different.

I am focusing on protecting essential services, delivering positive change and addressing regional imbalance.”

He added, “None of us are getting the funding we would have liked, due to underfunding by the British Government, and for that reason, we must all prioritise essential services along with health and safety while maximising service delivery within the resources available”