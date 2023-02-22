UPDATE… Off-duty police officer shot in Omagh

AN off duty police officer has been shot in Omagh tonight, according to security sources.

The incident took place at Youth Sport in the town.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a call just after 8pm following reports of an incident in the Slievard area of Killyclogher.

NIAS despatched a rapid response paramedic, an emergency crew and an ambulance officer to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital.

His condition is unknown.

Afterwards, a car was apparently abandoned near Carrickmore and set on fire.

Democratic Unionist leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemned the “cowards responsible for this.”

Former justice minister and Alliance leader Naomi Long said her thoughts were with those affected by this ‘evil act of cowardice’.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, MP, said it was a “chilling attack on an individual serving his community.”

Sinn Féin MLA, Gerry Kelly said he is shocked and concerned at the news of the “murderous attack” on a police officer in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh tonight.

The party’s policing spokesperson said, ““My immediate thoughts are with the officer injured in the shooting and his family who will be traumatised by this attack.

“I have spoken to senior police officers on a number of occasions tonight to put on record my concern and my absolute disgust at this attack.

“I am also calling on the public to co-operate with the ongoing police investigation in the area and anyone with any information on this attack should bring it forward to the police.”

More details to follow…