AN Omagh man has been sentenced to three months in prison after being convicted of stalking and harassing his ex-partner.

Leslie Cochrane (38), of Crevenagh Road, was sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard that on December 29, 2023, the victim reported to police that Cochrane had been stalking and harassing her following their break-up. She told officers at Omagh Police Station that Cochrane had been sending her repeated online messages and had turned up at her home uninvited and unwanted.

Advertisement

The victim provided police with messages dating back to October 19, 2023, where she had told Cochrane to stop contacting her. Despite this, she continued to receive texts throughout the day. She also reported that Cochrane would sit outside her house for hours, follow her in his car, and call her whenever he saw another man visiting her home.

Cochrane was arrested, and during his initial interview, he admitted stalking the woman but denied harassment, claiming she had never asked him to stop. However, a second interview revealed further evidence, including apps on Cochrane’s phone used to track his ex-partner, as well as messages proving she had told him to cease contact. District Judge Ted Magill highlighted that Cochrane had sent the victim 95 messages in a single day.

Cochrane contested the charges but was found guilty by Judge Magill. He was offered the opportunity to obtain a pre-sentence report but claimed he had not received any communication from the probation board. When given another opportunity on Tuesday, Cochrane declined, instead demanding that the judge explain his conviction. Judge Magill asked if Cochrane wanted to say anything before sentencing, however he made no reply and stared at the judge.

Judge Magill noted that Cochrane’s actions had ‘haunted’ the victim and that he ‘watched her every move’. The judge also cited the court’s firm stance on stalking offences and noted Cochrane’s loss of credit for pleading not guilty.

Cochrane was sentenced to three months in custody and issued a two-year restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting the victim or entering her address.

Shortly after sentencing, a prison officer returned from the cells to inform the court that Cochrane wished to appeal the sentence. Judge Magill allowing him to be released on his own bail of £100 to appeal.