Omagh mechanic remembered as ‘a family man and good neighbour’

MOURNERS have gathered at Mountjoy Presbyterian Church for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Robert James (Robbie) Donald.

Mr Donald, late of Drumlegagh Road South, Omagh, passed away recently at Waterside Hospital.

The service was celebrated by Rev Jonathan Cowan who described the father, grandfather and great-grandfather as a ‘family man’ and ‘a good neighbour’.

“We are here to honour and thanks God for the life of Mr Robbie Donald,” Rev Cowan said.

“A man who knew the love of family, the value of hard work, the joy of music, the joy of serving in the community, and most of all, the love of God.

“All these elements made Robbie the man he was.”

Mr Donald was born on May 23, 1938, mourners were told.

“He had a happy childhood,” Rev Cowan recalled.

“Growing up, he was always getting into mischief, and in 1966 he met his wife Phyllis after buying a car from her brother, a car he often joked that he was ‘still paying for’ all these years after marrying Phyllis.”

Mr Donald married Phyllis in 1966 and they had two children, Thelma and Malcolm, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

“His greatest joy in life was his family,” said Rev Cowan, who described Mr Donald’s family as a ‘framework’ for his life.

“Robbie lived for his family, and their home was always a place of welcoming love and support.”

Having worked since the age of 14, Mr Donald spent many years working as a mechanic and eventually opened his own garage with great success.

“He was always a mechanic,” Rev Cowan said.

“Just before Christmas, he went to buy mudflaps and came back with a digger – that was the sort of man Robbie was.

“Whilst he spent his days often fixing what was broken, he also helped those around him, and will be remembered as a helpful neighbour and friend.”

Rev Cowan also recalled Mr Donald’s passion for music.

“He loved country music and that was where Robbie and I disagreed,” explained Rev Cowan in jest.

“He attended many concerts and had great knowledge of local singers.

“He could always say he knew many of them before they were famous as he excelled in organising charity concerts, raising thousands of pounds for many vital charities.

“He also had a passion for pipe music and drums and made many lifelong friends through music.”

It was also heard that Mr Donald was a prominent member of Gillygooley Sons of William LOL 339 where he held the position for Worshipful Master for a number of years.

“We have a lot to thank Robbie for in his years of living,” Rev Cowan added.

After the service, Mr Donald was buried in the adjoining graveyard.