THE PSNI is facing calls to take tougher action against men who pay for sex after a significant human trafficking raid in Omagh.

Four individuals were remanded in custody following the operation, which targeted a suspected organised crime gang involved in prostitution.

Lord Morrow, a former MLA for Fermanagh/South Tyrone has strongly criticised the PSNI for failing to fully utilise the powers granted by his private member’s bill, which criminalises the purchase of sex.

He questioned why no action was taken against those caught purchasing sex during the raids, stating, “Will the PSNI do what they have done on each occasion since 2015 and simply ignore the legislation, allowing the demand for sexual services to remain unabated?”

Morrow also called on the PSNI to use mobile phone data to pursue sex buyers, arguing, “If the law is not enforced, it sends a signal to criminal gangs that more women can be trafficked here to meet the demand.”

He also highlighted that similar raids in 2022, which targeted 27 brothels in the greater Belfast area, resulted in no convictions for purchasing sex. Lord Morrow questioned whether there has been a deliberate decision by the police not to enforce the law, demanding clarity on this issue from the Chief Constable.

He said, “I have writted to the Chief Constable asking for an urgent meeting so that he can explain why the PSNI are failing to fully use the law at their disposal.”