OMAGH’S High Street is set to take another hit as the local branch of Halifax has been earmarked for closure.

The bank’s Omagh branch is one of 61 Halifax outlets across the UK and Ireland that will shut down between May 2025 and March 2026 as part of widespread closures announced by Lloyds Banking Group.

The move is part of a larger strategy by Lloyds, which owns Halifax, to shut 136 branches across its network, including 61 Lloyds branches and 14 Bank of Scotland outlets. Among the Northern branches affected are both the Omagh and Bangor Halifax locations.

Advertisement

The decision has been met with concern from local representatives, with local councillor Barry McElduff describing the closure as a major blow to Omagh’s town centre.

“This is bad news – another worrying development and a blow for the High Street and the town centre of Omagh,” Cllr McElduff said.

“This news will come as a shock to many, not least Halifax customers. My first thoughts are with those customers who must now take their business elsewhere and with the staff who have served this community so well.”

He also highlighted the wider economic impact of the closure, warning that it could further reduce footfall in the town. “We need to work hard to revitalise the town centre and to retain existing businesses in the town,” he added.

“I will be raising this matter at Tuesday’s meeting of the council.”

Lloyds Banking Group has justified the closures by citing a decline in in-person banking, with more customers opting for digital services.

“Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money, and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking,” a spokesperson for Lloyds said.

Advertisement

The bank stressed that customers would still have access to services through telephone banking, community bankers, and alternative branches. Everyday banking services will also be available at over 11,000 Post Office locations or banking hubs.