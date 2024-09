IRISH passport applications are running at near-record levels, with over 10,000 applications made from Tyrone so far this year.

Nationally, more than 775,000 passports have been issued so far in 2024, with projections indicating over a million will be provided by the end of December, according to Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

In 2023, around 950,000 passports were issued with over a million applications received.

Antrim has the highest number of Irish passport applications of all counties in the North so far this year with 25,492 applications followed by Down (18,011), Derry (13,902), Tyrone (10,353), Armagh (7,825) and Fermanagh (3,216).

Mr Martin said “virtually all complete passport applications” are being processed within or before advertised turnaround times with the majority of adult online renewal applications issued within two working days.

“I am immensely proud of the work done by the Passport Service so far this year, particularly in dealing with the high demand of recent months,” he stated.

Through Passport Online, citizens also have the option of applying for a passport card, which is valid for travel in the EU, EEA, Switzerland and the UK.