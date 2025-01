A Strabane business is to feature in the BBC series ‘Inside the Factory’ next week.

TV presenter Paddy McGuinness is about to find out exactly what makes a sausage roll, as he steps behind the scenes at the busy McColgan’s factory in Strabane as part of an upcoming episode of the popular series.

The first Northern Ireland based episode of the popular TV series has created much excitement at McColgan’s, a company that has been a household name in Strabane for generations.

Now one of Ireland’s largest independent producers of savoury foods, 2.5 million sausage rolls leave McColgan’s factory every week.

“Having Paddy and the team with us to film this episode of Inside the Factory was absolutely brilliant for everyone involved,” said Nigel Cairns, Commercial Director, McColgan’s.

“Our people had great fun with Paddy, showing him the process of how our much-loved sausage rolls are made. There is an art to creating the perfect sausage roll and it’s one we have been perfecting for decades!

“It’s great to see the Northern Ireland food sector being showcased and we’re proud to be the first local company involved in the series. We can’t wait to watch the episode together as a team,” added Mr Cairns.

Family-owned McColgan’s started out as a tearoom in Strabane in 1940 and has evolved to supply its sausage rolls, quiches, slices and pies across Ireland and the UK.

‘Inside the Factory – Sausage Rolls’ will air on BBC One on Tuesday, February 4 at 8pm.