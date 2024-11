TYRONE GAA legend Peter Canavan will be the keynote speaker when a local men’s support group holds its first anniversary event later this month.

On International Men’s Day, 2023, Mandy Chism and Donal Rowan from the Hope Charity, Resilio, opened up the doors of The Sandwich Co on Market St, Omagh and invited men from the local area for coffee and a chat.

During this initial meeting the organisers asked a simple question: What would attendees like to see established to help support men in county town and its surrounding area?

The answer given by the 26 people present was almost unanimous. They wanted somewhere to meet up regularly for a casual chat and the chance to learn something new.

The following month, Men’s Healthy Minds (MHM) was born.

It is now a year since the group’s inception and there are dozens of local men eager to attest to the impact it has had on their life

To celebrate the group’s first anniversary, the public – especially families – are being invited to an event in Canavan’s, Garvaghey, on Tuesday, November 19, where they will be able to hear a number of inspirational men share stories of hardship, stress, mental health, obstacles and overcoming.

Speaking ahead of the event, Tyrone GAA All Ireland winning captain Peter Canavan said, “Having positive role models is very important in everyone’s life. I am delighted to be speaking at and supporting Men’s Health Minds first anniversary event. I am looking forward to telling some of my story and hearing the stories of the other speakers that night.”

Safe space

Omagh’s Men’s Healthy Minds meet in The Sandwich Co on the second Sunday of every month, where they provide a safe non-judgemental space for men to discuss what’s going on in their lives and in the world in general.

Members say the group has given them a shoulder to lean on when they feel unsteady, a soundboard to bounce thoughts off when things aren’t going right, and a community of like-minded people to feel a part of, always, no matter which of life’s many ebbs they should find themselves at.

The next meeting will take place on Sunday, November 10 from 10.30am to 12.30.

All men are welcome to come along.

If you wish to attend the anniversary event – or want to get a ticket for your dad, mum, son, daughter, brother, grandparent or whoever – you can pick one up in Canavan’s, Garvaghey, The Sandwich Co, Omagh, or through PayPal by scanning the bar code on the poster or via the link on Resilio’s Facebook.

As well as heartening conversation and the sharing of deep, confessional trauma-related stories, the anniversary night will also be replete with refreshments, music (by Glenn Rouse) and laughter – the last part being delivered courtesy of hilarious Strabane comedian and MC for the night, Ronan Boyle.

Be prepared to be humbled, inspired and to have a great nights craic in Canavan’s on Tuesday, November 19 from 7-10pm.