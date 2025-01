THE Education Minister Paul Givan has welcomed the suspension of industrial action planned for next week by teaching unions.

INTO, NEU, NASUWT, and UTU have agreed to suspend industrial action planned for next week to allow for further discussion aimed at finalising the ongoing pay negotiations.

The minister said, “I welcome today’s positive development that unions have agreed to suspend their planned Action Short of Strike on the issue of pay and to allow negotiations to reach a conclusion.

“Teachers deserve a fair and appropriate pay settlement, and I am determined to achieve that. I have been clear with the unions that I am committed to securing the funding required to make a formal pay offer in the context of the agreement reached in the summer of last year in England and Wales, on the understanding that we secure agreement to a sustained period of stability, free from industrial action, including ASOS, in our schools.”

He added, “I have asked Management Side to intensify discussions with our trade union partners to reach a formal agreement over the next four weeks.”

The implementation of action short of strike action that was due to begin on Monday January, 13 for a period of four weeks.

INTO Northern Secretary, Mark McTaggart said, “We have not taken this step lightly and are fully prepared to engage in industrial action if necessary at the end of the four-week period.

“While we welcome the statement from Minister Givan and will engage positively, we must remind Management Side that INTO, along with our sister unions, will not hesitate to direct our members to engage in the legitimate industrial action that was balloted for, should the talks prove fruitless.”