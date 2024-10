PLANNING permission is being sought for 14 new homes on the site of the former Omagh PSNI station on Old Mountfield Road.

An application for the development was submitted recently, as work continues on social housing nearby at Woodside Avenue.

Donaghmore-based Geda Construction is seeking approval for ten terraced houses and four semi-detached dwellings, along with associated site works, parking, and landscaping.

Advertisement

Construction of 31 housing units has been ongoing at the site in recent months, and is now nearing completion.

While the associated parking and buildings of the former PSNI station have been demolished, the main security wall from the Troubles era and the former barracks remain in place

According to a design and access statement prepared for Geda Construction, the new homes have been designed to respect the character of the area.

The proposed houses will be similar in style to recent developments along the road, as well as the historic homes opposite The Grange, which have stood for over a century.

The development site covers just over two hectares.

This project comes as efforts continue to rejuvenate the area in preparation for the new Strule Shared Education Campus.

Additionally, a new four-lane road is planned for the Mountjoy Road, aimed at easing traffic congestion during school hours once the campus is completed.

Advertisement

The Strule Campus will bring together five local schools – Loreto Grammar, Omagh CBS, Omagh Academy, Sacred Heart College, and Omagh High School – on the former Lisanelly barracks site.