Plans to be unveiled for new Cookstown supermarket

PLANS for a new supermarket, petrol station and three additional retail units have been welcomed in Cookstown as part of a major multi-million pound development, with proposals due to be revealed to the public next month.

The ambitious retail project is set to be located on a vacant space that connects the Church Street, Fountain Road and Loran Way areas of the town.

If successful, new jobs are expected both throughout the construction stages of the project as well as retail jobs when completed.

Coalisland-based Clarman Partnership are due to host an open day in May to outline the current proposals and leaflets will be delivered to any premises within 90 metres of the planned construction area on Church Street and Fountain Road.

It will include the installation of an underground fuel tank, as well as a forecourt canopy and some eye-catching landscaping along the expected entrance on Church Street, with the three retail units holding an entrance point via Loran Way.

The supermarket is expected to boast a floorspace of more than 9,000 square feet and will include an in-store deli and seating area, as well as toilets and staff facilities.

In terms of parking, the project is expected to have around 60 car spaces along with disabled bays, bicycle parking and four charging points for electric vehicles.