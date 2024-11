THE PSNI in Strabane are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of criminal damage caused to a vehicle in the Drumnabey Park area of Castlederg.

Police received a report at 9.40am today (Monday), that the bodywork of the white motorhome and its windscreen were badly damaged sometime overnight, possibly around 6.20am this morning.

Police are appealing to anyone with information, or relevant footage that may assist their investigation to call 101, quoting reference 355 of 25/11/24. Police are also keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity to get in touch.

Advertisement

Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org