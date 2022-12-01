Police appeal for information following digger theft in Fintona

Police in Omagh are appealing for information and witnesses following the theft of a digger from the Ecclesville Road, Fintona.

Constable Waddell said: “It was reported that an orange Hitachi digger was stolen from a site sometime after 5pm on Wednesday, November 30 and the early hours of Thursday, 1st December.

“The digger was recovered earlier today, Thursday 1st December, on a remote lane in Leitrim and our enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding this theft.

“Officers would ask anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 794 of 01/12/22.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org